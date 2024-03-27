McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC] gain 12.98% so far this year. What now?

McCormick & Co., Inc. [NYSE: MKC] jumped around 7.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $77.30 at the close of the session, up 10.52%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, MKC reached a trading volume of 6316352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $71.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for McCormick & Co., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for McCormick & Co., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MKC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McCormick & Co., Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has MKC stock performed recently?

McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, MKC shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.56 for McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.71, while it was recorded at 71.10 for the last single week of trading, and 73.75 for the last 200 days.

McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McCormick & Co., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

Earnings analysis for McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Co., Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for McCormick & Co., Inc. [MKC]

The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MKC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MKC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.