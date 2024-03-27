Market cap of VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] reaches 2.17B – now what?

VIZIO Holding Corp [NYSE: VZIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.08%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that DISQO’s Cross-Media Ad Measurement Now Amplified By Inscape’s Smart TV Viewing Data.

DISQO gives advertisers deterministic, silo-free measurement of linear TV, CTV/OTT, digital, and social media, at scale.

Over the last 12 months, VZIO stock rose by 18.70%. The one-year VIZIO Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.35. The average equity rating for VZIO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.17 billion, with 121.50 million shares outstanding and 75.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, VZIO stock reached a trading volume of 6696709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for VIZIO Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VZIO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VZIO shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

VZIO Stock Performance Analysis:

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, VZIO shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VIZIO Holding Corp Fundamentals:

VIZIO Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

VZIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIZIO Holding Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZIO.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.