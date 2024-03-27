Market cap of U Power Ltd [UCAR] reaches 2.71M – now what?

U Power Ltd [NASDAQ: UCAR] closed the trading session at $0.05.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.83 percent and weekly performance of 3.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -98.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -72.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.88M shares, UCAR reached to a volume of 9589732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Ltd is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

UCAR stock trade performance evaluation

U Power Ltd [UCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, UCAR shares dropped by -30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.51 for U Power Ltd [UCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0802, while it was recorded at 0.0539 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8328 for the last 200 days.

U Power Ltd [UCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

U Power Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

U Power Ltd [UCAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.