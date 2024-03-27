Market cap of IonQ Inc [IONQ] reaches 1.90B – now what?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] price plunged by -4.61 percent to reach at -$0.44.

The one-year IONQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.3. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $15.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IONQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc Fundamentals:

IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.49 and a Current Ratio set at 10.49.

IONQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

