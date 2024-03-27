Market cap of i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] reaches 391.49M – now what?

i-80 Gold Corp [AMEX: IAUX] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.25. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 6:56 PM that i-80 Gold Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Operating Results.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) reports its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. i-80’s Consolidated Financial Statements (“financial statements”), as well as i-80’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Operations and Financial Condition (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2023, are available on the Company’s website at www.i80gold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts referred to herein are in U.S. dollars (C$ represents Canadian dollars).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6389047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of i-80 Gold Corp stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.27%.

The market cap for IAUX stock reached $391.49 million, with 298.50 million shares outstanding and 228.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, IAUX reached a trading volume of 6389047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has IAUX stock performed recently?

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4366, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6948 for the last 200 days.

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

i-80 Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]

