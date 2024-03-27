Market cap of Cronos Group Inc [CRON] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Cronos Group Inc [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.28%.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock rose by 36.08%. The one-year Cronos Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.86. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 381.30 million shares outstanding and 198.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 6336037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.28. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.65 for Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc Fundamentals:

Cronos Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.81 and a Current Ratio set at 22.54.

CRON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.