Market Analysts see Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Devon Energy Corp. [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $48.79. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Raises Fixed Dividend by 10 Percent in 2024.

The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 5823343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $53.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $57 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.02 for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.07, while it was recorded at 48.67 for the last single week of trading, and 46.97 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Devon Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corp. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp. go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.