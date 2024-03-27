Market Analysts see Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.66%.

Over the last 12 months, AUR stock rose by 96.09%. The one-year Aurora Innovation Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.42. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.85 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 718.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, AUR stock reached a trading volume of 14631751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $3.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Aurora Innovation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on AUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.96 and a Current Ratio set at 10.96.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.