GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] moved down -26.52: Why It’s Important

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [NASDAQ: GDS] plunged by -$2.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.15.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock has also loss -22.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDS stock has declined by -28.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.20% and lost -32.57% year-on date.

The market cap for GDS stock reached $1.13 billion, with 182.11 million shares outstanding and 170.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 9678888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $16.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $28.80 to $13.60. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GDS stock. On August 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDS shares from 41 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited ADR is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

GDS stock trade performance evaluation

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.64. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR go to 0.51%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]: Institutional Ownership

