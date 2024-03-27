BP plc ADR [BP] is 6.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] loss -1.80% or -0.69 points to close at $37.57 with a heavy trading volume of 7600701 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA D. JOHN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Angela D. John as a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2024. With nearly 30 years of experience with BP and Williams, including senior executive business and strategy leadership roles, Ms. John brings great industry and energy transition experience to TETRA. Ms. John will serve as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee of the board, effective as of her appointment to the board. In addition, Gina A. Luna, a current member of our Board of Directors, will let her current term expire to enable her to focus on her other commitments. She will remain on the Board until the end of her term at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and, as such, Ms. Luna is not standing for election at the 2024 annual meeting. The Board of Directors and management of the Company sincerely thank Ms. Luna for her dedicated service over the past five years.

Brady M. Murphy, TETRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are very pleased to welcome Angela to our board as a great fit for our company. Angela’s extensive experience as well as her chemicals and engineering background aligns very well with our strategy on advancing aqueous chemistry solutions and driving forward our energy expansion initiatives. We are very excited to have her join during this historic period for the Company, where her expertise will add to the strong breadth and depth of the board.”.

The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded -3.05% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, BP reached to a volume of 7600701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.89, while it was recorded at 37.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.42 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP plc ADR posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

