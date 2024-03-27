BofA Securities lifts International Paper Co. [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] closed the trading session at $38.20. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 9:15 AM that On International Day of Forests, IP Shows How Landowners Use Controlled Burns To Promote Healthy Forests That Withstand Wildfires, Help Wildlife.

On International Day of Forests, International Paper (IP) and longtime partner the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) celebrate landowners across the U.S. South that manage non-industrial private forests with controlled burns that help create thriving habitats, safer communities and more resilient forests.

The Forestland Stewards Partnership, a longtime collaboration between IP and NFWF, provides grants to on-the-ground partners to help landowners improve forest management practices and enhance the economic and ecological functions of working forests. One way that NFWF and IP help foster healthy, flourishing forests is by supporting controlled burns and encouraging participation by private landowners. These controlled burns help reduce potential wildfire fuel, such as dead wood and debris, resulting in forests that are more wildfire-resistant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, IP reached to a volume of 19956228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Co. [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for International Paper Co. stock. On September 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IP shares from 26 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Co. [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.99, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.75 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Co. [IP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

International Paper Co. [IP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.