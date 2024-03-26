Wall Street Analyst Resumed Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] loss -0.20% or -0.1 points to close at $49.68 with a heavy trading volume of 14794114 shares. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Cisco Announces New Multifunctional Collaboration Devices for Hybrid Work.

New Cisco Devices bring seamless collaboration to every corner of the office, providing customers with increased choice and flexibility in how they work.

The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded -7.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.54M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 14794114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $51.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.84, while it was recorded at 49.61 for the last single week of trading, and 51.63 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 4.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $144.07 billion, or None% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.