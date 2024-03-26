Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fisker Inc [FSR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] price plunged by -28.17 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM that Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV.

The Fisker Ocean wins the internationally recognized iF DESIGN AWARD for Best Electric Vehicle: SUV, following the assessment by a global jury of 132 world-class design experts.

iF DESIGN AWARD is a highly contested design competition, with almost 11,000 award entries received from across 72 countries.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.24. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 3.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $1.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $1, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on FSR stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.22. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -84.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.43 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6030, while it was recorded at 0.1222 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

FSR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Fisker Inc [FSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.