Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD] is -1.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vodafone Group plc ADR [NASDAQ: VOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 2:02 AM that Broadcom and Vodafone Demonstrate Network Programmability to Optimize Network Performance for Short-Form Video Content.

The emergence and rapid expansion of short-form video content is placing greater capacity demands on Communication Service Provider (CSP) networks globally. Adapting them to cater to the demands of these data-intensive services requires a new methodology and approach for organizing traditional wireless networks.

Over the last 12 months, VOD stock dropped by -22.46%. The one-year Vodafone Group plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.01. The average equity rating for VOD stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.18 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.71 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, VOD stock reached a trading volume of 6059100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Vodafone Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group plc ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

VOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vodafone Group plc ADR Fundamentals:

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

VOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group plc ADR go to 20.90%.

Vodafone Group plc ADR [VOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.