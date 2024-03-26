Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Stock trading around $40.87 per share: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $40.87. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Verizon Frontline headlining sponsor of IWCE 2024.

Held annually, IWCE showcases telecommunications technology and solutions for critical sectors including government, transportation and public safety. This year’s expo, the 48th such event, will run from March 25-28 and feature more than 300 expert speakers.

Verizon Communications Inc stock has also gained 2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VZ stock has inclined by 9.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.81% and gained 8.41% year-on date.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $171.83 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 14574841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $47, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.45, while it was recorded at 40.37 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 1.39%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $114.44 billion, or None% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.