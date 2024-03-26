Tesla Inc [TSLA] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $195

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.67%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:14 AM that XPON: Updating our model to reflect continued weakness in the RV market.

By Brian Lantier, CFA.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock dropped by -10.19%. The one-year Tesla Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.11. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $549.79 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 103.69M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 73888505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $203.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-25-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $220 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $125, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 7.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 126.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.71, while it was recorded at 172.65 for the last single week of trading, and 233.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc Fundamentals:

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 10.31%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.