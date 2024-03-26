Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] stock Upgrade by Janney analyst, price target now $12

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -6.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.39.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9270179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunnova Energy International Inc stands at 14.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.58%.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $660.17 million, with 122.47 million shares outstanding and 105.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 9270179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $24 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NOVA shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has NOVA stock performed recently?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -27.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.