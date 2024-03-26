Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] Stock trading around $10.65 per share: What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.58%.

Over the last 12 months, RIVN stock dropped by -22.32%. The one-year Rivian Automotive Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.32. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.31 billion, with 960.00 million shares outstanding and 687.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.36M shares, RIVN stock reached a trading volume of 50381539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $16.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-26-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $15 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RIVN stock. On February 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 26 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc Fundamentals:

Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.