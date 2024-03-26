PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] Stock trading around $119.87 per share: What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.87%.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock rose by 54.77%. The one-year PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.18. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.26 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 12059302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $182.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $137, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PDD stock. On August 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 99 to 129.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 6.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.63.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.03, while it was recorded at 125.00 for the last single week of trading, and 109.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc ADR Fundamentals:

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

PDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 26.59%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.