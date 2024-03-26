Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] Is Currently -4.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NASDAQ: NVFY] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.91. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter FY 2023 Results.

Key Financial Highlights:Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023.

Nova Lifestyle Inc stock has also gained 88.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVFY stock has inclined by 66.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.43% and lost -22.81% year-on date.

The market cap for NVFY stock reached $4.74 million, with 1.42 million shares outstanding and 0.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NVFY reached a trading volume of 701118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Lifestyle Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

NVFY stock trade performance evaluation

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.96. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 56.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nova Lifestyle Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]: Institutional Ownership

