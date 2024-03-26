Nikola Corp [NKLA] Revenue clocked in at $36.28 million, down -15.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 12.28% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM that NIKOLA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST HYLA REFUELING STATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

Ontario-based station marks a significant step forward in establishing comprehensive hydrogen refueling network for Class 8 trucks.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, celebrated the grand opening of its inaugural HYLA high-pressure modular refueling station and facility in Southern Calif. The celebration welcomed fleet customers, dealers from Nikola’s sales and service network, government officials, industry press and members of the Nikola leadership and engineering teams, each playing an integral role in the realization of this achievement.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.13M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 165221403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $5 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corp [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.30. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6932, while it was recorded at 0.6602 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1674 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nikola Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nikola Corp [NKLA]

