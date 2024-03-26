Market cap of Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] reaches 1.86B – now what?

Digital World Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: DWAC] gained 35.22% on the last trading session, reaching $49.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 11:30 AM that Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. Announce Completion of Business Combination.

TMTG to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Under the Ticker Symbol “DJT”.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“Digital World” or the “Company”) and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., a Delaware corporation (“Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.” or “TMTG”) announced today the completion of their business combination (the “Business Combination”).

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 21181968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp is set at 5.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for DWAC stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.41. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.85, while it was recorded at 41.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital World Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]

The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DWAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DWAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.