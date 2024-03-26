Market cap of cbdMD Inc [YCBD] reaches 2.78M – now what?

cbdMD Inc [AMEX: YCBD] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:10 PM that cbdMD Reduces Year over Year Net Loss from Operations by $3.0 Million.

cbdMD leads with Strategic Improvements and is Building Momentum with ATRx Line.

Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2024) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands – its flagship brand cbdMD, its animal health brand Paw CBD, today announced our financial results for our first quarter of fiscal 2024 ending December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 922.95K shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 754085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about cbdMD Inc [YCBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YCBD shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YCBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has YCBD stock performed recently?

cbdMD Inc [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 28.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for cbdMD Inc [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7391, while it was recorded at 0.8065 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0008 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc [YCBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

cbdMD Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Insider trade positions for cbdMD Inc [YCBD]

The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YCBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YCBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.