Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $5

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Figure 1 – QV Regional Location Map.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock rose by 33.26%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.81. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.99 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 9105789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $6.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

KGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.