KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] – find out why.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.33%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Google, Microsoft, and Nucor announce a new initiative to aggregate demand to scale the adoption of advanced clean electricity technologies.

The companies will work to address barriers to early-stage commercial project deployment.

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Nucor Corporation today announced they will work together across the electricity ecosystem to develop new business models and aggregate their demand for advanced clean electricity technologies. These models will be designed to accelerate the development of first-of-a-kind (FOAK) and early commercial projects, including advanced nuclear, next-generation geothermal, clean hydrogen, long-duration energy storage (LDES) and others. As a first step, the companies will issue an RFI in several US regions for potential projects in need of offtake, and encourage technology providers, developers, investors, utilities and others interested in responding to get in touch here.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock rose by 52.29%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.1. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3142.04 billion, with 7.43 billion shares outstanding and 7.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.73M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 17799519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $470.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 408.71, while it was recorded at 425.52 for the last single week of trading, and 360.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.30%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.54 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.