Intellicheck Inc [IDN] Revenue clocked in at $18.91 million, up 106.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Intellicheck Inc [NASDAQ: IDN] closed the trading session at $3.92. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Intellicheck Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Achieved Fourth Quarter Net Income of $757,000.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 106.32 percent and weekly performance of 118.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 121.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 102.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 257.46K shares, IDN reached to a volume of 11943012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intellicheck Inc [IDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDN shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Intellicheck Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Intellicheck Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on IDN stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IDN shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellicheck Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

IDN stock trade performance evaluation

Intellicheck Inc [IDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 118.99. With this latest performance, IDN shares gained by 121.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.93 for Intellicheck Inc [IDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Intellicheck Inc [IDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intellicheck Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intellicheck Inc [IDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellicheck Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellicheck Inc go to 10.00%.

Intellicheck Inc [IDN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IDN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IDN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.