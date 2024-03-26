Genius Group Ltd [GNS] is -41.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] loss -6.51% or -0.02 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 7609220 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Genius Group Updated 2024 Financial Guidance: $105 million to $110 million revenue with $6.0 million to $7.0 million positive EBITDA.

The updated guidance is over 100% higher than previously issued guidance as a result of the Company’s expansion in operations following a series of recent transactions. The Company also has an accelerated go-to-market strategy based on its Genius City Model, which enables the Company to grow its AI education courses and acceleration offerings city-by-city, via four revenue streams: students, entrepreneurs, enterprises and government.

The daily chart for GNS points out that the company has recorded -61.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, GNS reached to a volume of 7609220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for GNS stock

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.07. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3702, while it was recorded at 0.4841 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7057 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genius Group Ltd [GNS]

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.