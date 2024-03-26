Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] is -83.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] price plunged by -13.36 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Faraday Future Files Lawsuit Against Ding Lei and Affiliated Companies of Human Horizons for Infringement of Trade Secrets and Unfair Competition.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it and its Chinese subsidiary (collectively, the “Company,” “Faraday Future” or “FF”) filed a lawsuit against Ding Lei, a former executive of the Company and founder of Human Horizons Holdings (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (together with other affiliated companies, “Human Horizons”) in the Intermediate People’s Court of Shenzhen, China, for infringement of trade secrets and unfair competition. The Company requests monetary damages and further requests that the court order Human Horizons to immediately cease infringing on the Company’s trade secrets relating to the FF 91, including but not limited to cease (i) using the trade secrets involved in the case, (ii) using the trade secrets involved in the case to design, develop, produce and sell alleged infringing products, and (iii) selling the alleged infringing products or use the trade secrets involved in the case to provide after-sales service for the infringing products, and to immediately cease alleged unfair competition acts.

The one-year FFIE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 100.0. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $2400.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -55.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2669, while it was recorded at 0.1131 for the last single week of trading, and 19.8620 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

FFIE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc posted -76.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -43.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIE.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.