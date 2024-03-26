CVS Health Corp [CVS] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $78.98. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 10:55 AM that CVS Health announces quarterly dividend.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to holders of record on April 22, 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

About CVS Health CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that’s managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.03 percent and weekly performance of 1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 6558393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On September 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVS shares from 81 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.56, while it was recorded at 78.55 for the last single week of trading, and 72.40 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corp posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 3.69%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.