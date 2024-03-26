Comcast Corp [CMCSA] moved down -0.23: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.64. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 12:12 PM that Comcast’s AudienceXpress and iSpot Announce New Data Collaborations Aimed at Enhancing Performance TV Marketing Solutions, Bringing New Data Sets to TV Measurement and Providing Attribution Reporting.

The partnership is aimed at delivering much needed industry benefits, including innovative ways to precisely transact on TV and enhanced performance TV and attribution reporting capabilities.

AudienceXpress, a Comcast Advertising company, today announced a series of new data collaborations with iSpot, the TV measurement company used by top advertisers and agencies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16085575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corp stands at 1.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $169.36 billion, with 3.97 billion shares outstanding and 3.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.78M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 16085575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $50.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $55 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $49, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.13, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.35 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

There are presently around $153.5 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.