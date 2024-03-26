Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] is 1.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [NYSE: BMY] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $52.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Data at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session 2024 Reinforcing Extensive Body of Evidence in Clinical and Real-World Settings Across Cardiovascular Portfolio.

Analysis from a 10-month post-launch evaluation of the REMS Program finds 2.8% incidence of LVEF <50% in over 1500 patients, strengthening the safety profile of CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) for NYHA class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Real-world data reaffirm therapeutic value and treatment benefit of CAMZYOS in improving cardiac symptoms and NYHA class in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. If compared to the average trading volume of 16.84M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 10459269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price from $77 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock. On November 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BMY shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.68, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 55.76 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. go to -2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.