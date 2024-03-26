AES Corp. [AES] Stock trading around $16.45 per share: What’s Next?

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.45.

AES Corp. stock has also gained 10.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AES stock has declined by -12.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.07% and lost -14.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AES stock reached $11.68 billion, with 710.29 million shares outstanding and 707.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 10622398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AES Corp. [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $21.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2023, representing the official price target for AES Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

AES Corp. [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp. [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AES Corp. [AES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AES Corp. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.50%.

AES Corp. [AES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.