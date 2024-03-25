why New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.56

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.23%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 10:41 AM that FLAGSTAR BANK OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR FIFTH ANNUAL MORTGAGETECH ACCELERATOR.

Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” and “Flagstar”), today announced it is now accepting applications for its fifth annual MortgageTech Accelerator program.

The program, which is the first and only one in the United States solely dedicated to mortgage technology, focuses exclusively on incubating fintech startups engaged in developing innovative solutions for the mortgage sector.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock dropped by -59.59%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.37. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.82 billion, with 797.92 million shares outstanding and 780.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.31M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 16193920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock. On February 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 8.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

NYCB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately %.