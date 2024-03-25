why Intel Corp. [INTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.97

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $42.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 5:08 AM that Intel and Biden-Harris Administration Announce Preliminary Terms for up to $8.5 Billion in Direct Funding Under CHIPS and Science Act.

Proposed funding, coupled with an investment tax credit and eligibility for CHIPS Act loans, would help Intel advance American semiconductor manufacturing and technology leadership in the AI era.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.04M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 28403356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $45.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Intel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $62, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on INTC stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corp. [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.27, while it was recorded at 42.39 for the last single week of trading, and 39.35 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 43.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intel Corp. [INTC]

There are presently around $140.48 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.