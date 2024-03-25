Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Snap Inc [SNAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.40. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:15 AM that Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder by requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 3000 31st Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

Snap Inc stock has also gained 1.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNAP stock has declined by -31.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.10% and lost -32.66% year-on date.

The market cap for SNAP stock reached $18.82 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.09M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 25151168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snap Inc [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Snap Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SNAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 540.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.39.

SNAP stock trade performance evaluation

Snap Inc [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.93 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Snap Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.39 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snap Inc [SNAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.