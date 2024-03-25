Wall Street Analyst Initiated BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. What else is Wall St. saying

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.03%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai Announces Close of Pangiam Acquisition, $54M of Incremental Cash Proceeds, Net Loss of $21.3 million in Q4 2023, and Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023 Financial Results.

Announced successful close of Pangiam acquisition in an all-stock transaction, combining facial recognition, image-based anomaly detection and advanced biometrics with BigBear.ai’s computer vision capabilities.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Approximately $54 million of cash proceeds, before fees, related to warrants exercised in the first quarter of 2024, bringing additional liquidity and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet.

Over the last 12 months, BBAI stock rose by 8.70%. The one-year BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for BBAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $315.20 million, with 157.29 million shares outstanding and 51.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, BBAI stock reached a trading volume of 9122735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2023, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03.

BBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

BBAI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -216.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAI.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.