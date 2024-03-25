Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.40%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 7:29 AM that Ericsson appoints Andres Vicente Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India.

Effective as of May 1, 2024.

Becomes member of Ericsson’s Executive Team, reporting to the CEO.

Over the last 12 months, ERIC stock rose by 2.07%. The one-year Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.98. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 2.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.66 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.21M shares, ERIC stock reached a trading volume of 11517148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 7.80 to 5.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

ERIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR Fundamentals:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ERIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to 1.50%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.