Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $179.65. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that AMD Adaptive Computing Technology Powers Sony Semiconductor Solutions LiDAR Automotive Reference Design.

ꟷ AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and Artix-7 FPGA-powered LiDAR will enhance next-generation autonomous vehicle safety for exceptional object detection and real-time analysis ꟷ.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.87 percent and weekly performance of -5.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 86.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.14M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 57748149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $198.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $195, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 170 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 9.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 258.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.09, while it was recorded at 182.03 for the last single week of trading, and 131.02 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.