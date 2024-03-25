Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Is Currently -0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Verizon Frontline delivers critical connectivity during South Carolina earthquake exercise.

At the request of the SCEMD, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered two Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) and multiple other Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders involved in the training, including those at the state emergency operations center (EOC).

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock rose by 8.20%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.67. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.73 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.06M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 17755623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $47, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.39, while it was recorded at 40.19 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

VZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 1.39%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $113.04 billion, or None% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.