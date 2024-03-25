The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Biolase Inc [BIOL] – find out why.

Biolase Inc [NASDAQ: BIOL] closed the trading session at $0.18. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Biolase Reports Full-Year 2023 Results; Expects Continued Revenue Growth In 2024.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the globally recognized leader in dental laser technology, who previously announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.02 percent and weekly performance of 29.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 130397525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biolase Inc [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $0.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Biolase Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Biolase Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolase Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

Biolase Inc [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.09. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Biolase Inc [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4260, while it was recorded at 0.1519 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9152 for the last 200 days.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biolase Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Biolase Inc [BIOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biolase Inc posted -18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -19.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolase Inc go to 20.00%.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.