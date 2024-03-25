Tesla Inc [TSLA] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $190

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -1.99 points on Friday, while shares priced at $170.83 at the close of the session, down -1.15%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:14 AM that XPON: Updating our model to reflect continued weakness in the RV market.

By Brian Lantier, CFA.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 103.98M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 75029015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $205.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $200 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 245 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 124.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.81, while it was recorded at 172.89 for the last single week of trading, and 233.37 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 10.31%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.