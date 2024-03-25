TD Cowen lifts Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $113.49 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 7:05 PM that ExxonMobil to Speak at Morgan Stanley’s Energy & Power Conference.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced Neil Chapman, senior vice president, will conduct a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Energy & Power Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York on March 6, 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

To access the live webcast, visit https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1660465&tp_key=6c146265d7. An archived, audio portion of the webcast will be available on the ExxonMobil website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 14600451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $123.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price from $116 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on XOM stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 118 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.26, while it was recorded at 113.07 for the last single week of trading, and 106.24 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corp. posted 2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]

There are presently around $317.77 billion, or None% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.