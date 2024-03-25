Piper Sandler lifts Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [AMEX: MTNB] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 4.43%. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Three Patients with Invasive Fusarium Infection in Matinas BioPharma’s Oral MAT2203 Compassionate/Expanded Use Access Program Achieve Complete Clinical Response.

“Invasive fusarium infection is often difficult to treat as clinically relevant fusarium species are resistant to almost all currently used antifungals including azoles and echinocandins, making it highly gratifying to announce the complete clinical response following treatment with oral MAT2203 for these seriously ill patients with limited treatment options,” said Theresa Matkovits, PhD, Chief Development Officer of Matinas. “While we don’t have the exact isolates and corresponding minimum inhibitory concentrations for all these patients, we do know that effective treatment of fusarium generally requires higher concentrations of amphotericin B than invasive aspergillosis, for example. The successful MAT2203 treatment outcome in these patients therefore adds to our confidence for the upcoming ORALTO Phase 3 trial in patients suffering from invasive aspergillosis with limited treatment options. We are grateful to these patients for participating in our program.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 994.12K shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 22150686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has MTNB stock performed recently?

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 24.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2358, while it was recorded at 0.2777 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2466 for the last 200 days.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.19 and a Current Ratio set at 6.19.

Earnings analysis for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Insider trade positions for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]

The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.