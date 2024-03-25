PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Revenue clocked in at $29.68 billion, up 5.47% YTD: What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$1.37. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 9:15 AM that PayPal Names Aaron J. Webster as Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Services Officer.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Aaron J. Webster as Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Services Officer, effective March 18. Aaron will have end-to-end accountability for global financial crime and fraud prevention programs, regulatory and government relations, and risk and compliance management.

“Aaron is a highly respected executive with extensive experience leading risk management and global operations for some of the world’s most recognized companies,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. “Throughout his career, he’s established himself as a growth leader with a deep understanding of financial services products and how risk management can enhance customer relationships. I’m confident that Aaron will bring tremendous value and leadership to PayPal as we continue to grow and evolve.”.

The one-year PYPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc stock. On February 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.10, while it was recorded at 64.64 for the last single week of trading, and 61.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

PYPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 19.80%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.