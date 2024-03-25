Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain 185.22% so far this year. What now?

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] price surged by 22.39 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Ocugen, Inc. Appoints Huma Qamar, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer.

“I’m very pleased to name Dr. Qamar as the CMO at Ocugen,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “This appointment recognizes her invaluable contributions to building a strong clinical team, overseeing a well-conducted Phase 1/2 gene therapy trial, and establishing relationships with leading medical and academic institutions and key opinion leaders.”.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year OCGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.09. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.85. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 64.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 310.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.65 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7926, while it was recorded at 1.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5460 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

OCGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OCGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.