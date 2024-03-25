Market cap of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] reaches 20.59B – now what?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -3.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.44. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CEO AND PRESIDENT, GLOBAL STREAMING AND GAMES JB PERRETTE TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 2024 TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CONFERENCE.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games JB Perrette will present at Morgan Stanley’s 2024 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT).

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Warner Bros. Discovery’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28516379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $20.59 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.81M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 28516379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $16 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.