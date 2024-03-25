Market cap of IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] reaches 2.83M – now what?

IMAC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BACK] gained 92.25% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Cingulate Appoints Jay Roberts, Bryan Lawrence, and Jeff Ervin to its Board of Directors.

Announcement Follows Recent Public Offering and Successful Capital Raising Activity.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 506.30K shares, BACK reached a trading volume of 44204162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BACK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BACK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for BACK stock

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.25. With this latest performance, BACK shares gained by 69.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.91 for IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 1.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IMAC Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IMAC Holdings Inc posted -6.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -228.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BACK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]

The top three institutional holders of BACK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BACK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BACK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.