KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] moved down -6.70: Why It’s Important

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -6.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that KULR Approaches Final Milestone in Upsized U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Battery Prototypes.

In the concluding phase, KULR will deliver two distinct prototypes of its innovative battery systems, each tailored to meet the rigorous operational demands of the U.S. Army. This strategic development represents a culmination of the Company’s tireless efforts in navigating the initial two phases of the agreement with exceptional success.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10378825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KULR Technology Group Inc stands at 22.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.30%.

The market cap for KULR stock reached $27.84 million, with 113.07 million shares outstanding and 94.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 10378825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has KULR stock performed recently?

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.28. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 58.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1606, while it was recorded at 0.1905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4281 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KULR Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings analysis for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KULR Technology Group Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KULR.

Insider trade positions for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.