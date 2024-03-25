Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] Stock trading around $0.07 per share: What’s Next?

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -8.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.07. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:30 AM that GEN to Commercialize Jaguar Health’s Crofelemer in Turkey and Eight Neighboring Countries and Invest $2 Million in Jaguar Stock at 75% Premium to Market.

Agreement terms to include payment of double-digit royalties to Jaguar on all Crofelemer products sold in the licensed territory.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar”) today announced that it has signed a binding term sheet covering the exclusive license and commercialization agreement (“the Agreement”) for Jaguar’s novel plant-based, FDA-approved prescription drug crofelemer with Turkish specialty pharmaceutical company Gen Ilac Ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret, A.S. (“GEN”) (GENIL.IS).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55458546 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc stands at 18.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.06%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $15.01 million, with 208.77 million shares outstanding and 164.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.50M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 55458546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 26.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0868, while it was recorded at 0.0738 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3117 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc posted -9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -16.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock