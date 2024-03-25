Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] moved up 19.40: Why It’s Important

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: FRSX] closed the trading session at $1.17. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 8:20 AM that Foresight: Eye-Net and Softbank Corp. Successfully Complete Technology Validation Phase for Connected Mobility Applications in Japan.

As a result of the successful completion of the POC, the parties will initiate sales efforts with SoftBank’s key business partners for commercial validation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.59 percent and weekly performance of 15.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 253.96K shares, FRSX reached to a volume of 19379261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

FRSX stock trade performance evaluation

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.84. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0562, while it was recorded at 1.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8210 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.45.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FRSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FRSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.